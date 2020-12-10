A Once In A Lifetime 'Christmas Star' Is About To Happen So Grab Your Binoculars!

This could quite literally be THE biblical 'star' the three wise men saw way back when Jesus was about to be born!

Just a mere four days before Christmas, the sky will be lit up by what astronomers are calling a "Christmas Star".

The two largest planets in the solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will be so close together on December 22 it'll look like one giant star!

The last time this is believed to have been witnessed was way back in 1226, according to Michael Shanahan, the director of the Liberty Science Center Planetarium.

There also has been heaps of speculation that the conjunction of the planets formed the "Christmas Star" or Star of Bethlehem the three wise men in the Bible were thought to have seen that inspired them to ultimately travel to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus.

How crazy is that?!

So, if you're down to get up nice and early on December 22, we suggest you set your clocks to check out the rare alignment of the two planets at 4.20am AEST or around 6.20pm UTC on December 21 for our Northern Hemisphere friends.

Then all you gotta do is find a primo location!

Astronomers suggest you will need to look toward the west, and the "Christmas star" will only be visible for a few hours before they set!

So, make sure you have a view to the southwest horizon unobstructed by trees or buildings for a little over an hour after sunset and just hope that it's good weather that night as well!

Cause a 'great conjunction' of the planets like this won't happen again until March 15, 2080!

Happy stargazing people!

