A North Queensland Mum Just Won Millions With Early Mother’s Day Gift

A small business owner in Charters Towers has been given the biggest surprise for an early Mother’s Day gift.

She was gifted a ticket for Saturday’s Gold Lotto from her daughter, and it’s been revealed as a winning ticket!

This week the Lott have announced there were instant tears of joy from the winner.

“Oh my goodness. This couldn’t have come at a better time!” she declared through happy tears.

“I own a small business and we’ve had to shut down due to coronavirus so it has been really tough.

“I was getting really worried that I’d have to close for good, but this just means I won’t have to! What a relief!”

The store where the ticket was purchased announced they were looking for an unclaimed division one winner, so her daughter promoted her to check her ticket.

The total amount won is over $1.9 million dollars.

Clive Palmer has widely advertised that he has bought millions of dosses of Hydroxychloroquine for Australia to fight Covid-19 but Dr Michael Clements explains that he may have jumped the gun and advises not to take the medication.