A North Queensland Muso Is On MAFS Tonight And Please Don’t Be A Douche

“Life is so short, I don't want to live it inside of my comfort zone,” is how North Queensland man Drew Bauer is feeling about MAFS.

If you went to King Social’s final ever gig at The Ville (Dec 2018) you’ll recongise Drew from his pre-show performance.

Now the Cairns based muso is on the hunt for love again...

In the promo videos we’ve seen for tonight’s ‘new weddings’ Drew explains the path that has lead him here.



“I was engaged once, and the wedding got called off. I still believe in love,” said the 32-year-old adventure enthusiast.

The news has been dropped onto his Insta as well, with the single pringle posting:

I want to love!

I want adventures!

I want... To marry a complete stranger?

Lizzie is back on MAFS tonight too as a bride in the new weddings, will she be paired with Drew? Will they be the most over-confident couple that has ever graced MAFS? We’ll find out from 7:30pm on Nine!

Take some tips from us though Drew, keep your toothbrush close, don’t invite Michael out for drinks, and collect a dollar for every time someone says ‘intimacy’.

STACEY FILLS CLIFFO & GABI IN ON THE WHOLE 'HAYLEY-MICHAEL' D.R.A.M.A!

