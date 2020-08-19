A Nightclub Themed Gym Exists In Perth So You Can Literally Drop It Like It's Hot 

Two things we'd never expect to hear in the same sentence, nightclub gym.

Set 30 Studio or S30 to the regulars is an underground hip hop gym was the first of its kind in WA so its no surprise that it was such a hit who wouldn't love to get sweaty AF to hip hop beats in a colourful studio lighting filled with the smell of success (yes, it’s actually a vibe.)

And now they are opening their second gym in West Leederville!

Classes are split into three blocks, each class focuses on weight, tempo and time, and no two days are ever the same.

Mondays are all about the chest, back and core, on Tuesday and Thursday it’s a hybrid full-body workout, Wednesday is leg day, Fridays will get your arms, shoulders and core pumped for the weekend and on Saturday it’s a full-body sweat fest.

The best part? S30 offers a weekly pay-as-you-go membership with no lock-in contracts, which is pretty much unheard of at gyms these days and right now they’re offering up the OG membership which comes in at $59 per week for unlimited sessions instead of the usual $85.

S30 West Leedy will be opening in September and there’s more exciting news to come, so keep your eyes peeled peeps!

