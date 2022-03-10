A Newton Teenager Has Been Injured In A Group Brawl Overnight

A teenage boy has been hospitalised with facial injuries during an altercation in Newton overnight.

Two males were injured in a fight on Liascos Street in Newton on Wednesday evening.

Police were alerted to the fight at around 7PM on Liascos Street where they found a group of males engaging in a brawl.

One of the males is believed to have struck another male in the face causing mild facial injuries.

One victim was transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Some-time after the altercation, a second male sought medical attention for injuries sustained during the brawl at the Modbury Hospital.

According to police, both males were known to each other.

The fight broke out on the same street a 19-year-old shot his grandfather before turning the gun on himself just last month.

The 19-year-old entered his 81-year-old grandfather’s home with a shotgun, shooting Mr Chesini before fleeing and taking his own life on the banks of the River Torrens.

Police say the group brawl is not linked to the shooting.

