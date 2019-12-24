A New Study Reveals Gin Drinkers Are More Likely To Be Psychopaths

According to the study, there is a strong link between your love of all things bitter, such as gin, coffee and dark chocolate, and your likelihood of having psychopathic tendencies.

YIKES.

Apparently, your taste buds can reveal personality traits, so if you are a regular consumer of bitter things, your more likely to exhibit signs like narcissism, aggression and sadist inclinations.

But before you get bitter with us, there is some good news.

Psychopathic personality traits, while often prone to being vain, selfish and lacking empathy are also a sign of intelligence, strong leadership skills and assertiveness.

Though there is still no word on why people with these traits have a flair for the bitter flavour, they suggest they may experience a kind of ‘thrill.’

Either way, I'm willing to risk it. Goodluck everyone else!

Everything You Missed From Carrie & Tommy