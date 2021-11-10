A New Pub Could Be Coming To Townsville's Central Suburbs

Townsville’s most central suburbs could be looking at a brand-new pub if future plans by the Star Group go ahead.

Steven Shoobridge’s Star Group are behind plans for the new ‘Sunland Hotel’ which will see an old retail complex among the central suburbs of the Central Coast, revamped.

The former Hooters restaurant on Hervey Range Road has notices for gaming machine and liquor licences posted on the windows but the plans are expected to be much larger, also incorporating the Sunland Plaza.

The Star Group has signed a contract to purchase the plaza as part of a $5 million deal.

A number of local businesses are backing the move with the owner of a Chinese restaurant excited to see more people flock to the area.

Managing Director of Colliers Property Agency, Peter Wheeler agrees with this notion saying the revamp will revitalise local real estate.

“For someone like Star Group to pick that up and be proposing to put in a hotel/tavern can only be of benefit to that whole area and in particular those tenants trading around the property,” he said.

According to the licence applications, the Sunland Hotel is expected to trade between 10AM and 2PM from Monday to Sunday and gaming hours are set to run from 10AM to 4AM on the same days with 45 machines.

