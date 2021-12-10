A New Luxury Escapes Report Tells Us Aussie Travel Trends For 2022!
Travel company, Luxury Escapes has released its annual report, showing us what Australians are thinking about travel in 2022! We find out the destinations in demand, how many Aussies are planning a holiday since COVID and how travel impacts our well-being.
SPENDING
Despite a financially challenging two years for Australians, 36% plan to spend more on travel next year than they did pre-pandemic
62% have still been saving for travel since COVID began
Over half (55%) of Australians plan to treat themselves more on their first international trip than they usually would
TRAVEL + WELLBEING
90% of Australians say travel positively impacts their mental health
72% of Australians think travel will be more important for general wellbeing than ever before
82% of Australians know someone who has missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime trip — like their gap year, retirement trip or honeymoon
OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK
9 in 10 respondents have booked, or plan to book, international travel in 2022
84% of Australians are optimistic about international travel in 2022
Over three quarters (76%) of Australians are optimistic that once international travel opens up, it will stay that way
WORKING FROM ANYWHERE
72% of Australians believe workplaces should offer more flexibility when it comes to travelling and working together
Over half (52%) of respondents say they’d be more inclined to accept a job that allows them to ‘work from anywhere’
33% of respondents saying they plan to take a longer international trip than usual in 2022
DESTINATIONS
Fiji (18%)
New Zealand (13%)
United Kingdom (7%)
USA (7%)
Indonesia (6%)
