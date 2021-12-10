A New Luxury Escapes Report Tells Us Aussie Travel Trends For 2022!

Travel company, Luxury Escapes has released its annual report, showing us what Australians are thinking about travel in 2022! We find out the destinations in demand, how many Aussies are planning a holiday since COVID and how travel impacts our well-being.

SPENDING

Despite a financially challenging two years for Australians, 36% plan to spend more on travel next year than they did pre-pandemic

62% have still been saving for travel since COVID began

Over half (55%) of Australians plan to treat themselves more on their first international trip than they usually would

Image: Luxury Escapes Image: Luxury Escapes

TRAVEL + WELLBEING

90% of Australians say travel positively impacts their mental health

72% of Australians think travel will be more important for general wellbeing than ever before

82% of Australians know someone who has missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime trip — like their gap year, retirement trip or honeymoon

OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK

9 in 10 respondents have booked, or plan to book, international travel in 2022

84% of Australians are optimistic about international travel in 2022

Over three quarters (76%) of Australians are optimistic that once international travel opens up, it will stay that way

WORKING FROM ANYWHERE

72% of Australians believe workplaces should offer more flexibility when it comes to travelling and working together

Over half (52%) of respondents say they’d be more inclined to accept a job that allows them to ‘work from anywhere’

33% of respondents saying they plan to take a longer international trip than usual in 2022

Image: Luxury Escapes Image: Luxury Escapes

DESTINATIONS