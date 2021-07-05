A New Look For Australia Post Parcels Recognising Traditional Place Names

Aussies can now address parcels using Indigenous place names in a new initiative from Australia Post.

Parcels and satchels now include a dedicated space for traditional place names and a printed acknowledgement to country.

Launching in NAIDOC Week, the project came about after a fervent petition led by Gomeroi woman Rachael McPhail, to compile a directory of traditional place names.

Ms McPhail said in a statement on Monday that "If everyone adopts this small change, it will make a big difference.”

In response to the overwhelming support for the campaign, Australia Post endorsed the project in November last year.

Australia Post National Indigenous Manager Chris Heelan said the concept is a fantastic opportunity for thousands of Australians to "recognise traditional country on their mail"