A New ‘Hunger Games’ Book Is On The Way, So Grab Your Mockingjay Pin!

The Hunger Games took the world by storm, first in the form of Suanne Collins’ best-selling novels and then in the epic film franchise that thrust Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth into superstardom.

Now, we’re about to return to the world of Panem, because Suzanne Colllins has penned a prequel novel that is set to come out next year!

The official film page posted the news over this week, writing:

“RETURN TO THE HUNGER GAMES!

“The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes from Suzanne Collins will be released on May 19, 2020.”

In a statement via The Hollywood Reporter, Suzanne revealed that the prequel will explore the dark days following the failed rebellion in Panem.

"With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are and what we perceive is required for our survival.

"The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days - as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet - provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity."

Already, the chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Joe Drake, has said: "As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne's next book to be published.

"We've been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie."

