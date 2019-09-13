A New Exhibition Is Lighting Up The Streets Of Gippsland

Attention Gippsland locals! The Southern Lights are making their way to Korumburra for a jaw-dropping light exhibition.

Thanks to the diligent eye of Inverloch's Jason Farmington, 13 laser cut drums have been designed which showcase an interesting mix of Korumburra's history, patterns and text, with the drums now being assembled and installed by local businesses.

The exhibition, which kicked off this month, is encouraging Gippsland locals to step outside and explore the southern part of the region, while also learning more about the history of Gippsland through a number of striking light displays.

The Southern Lights will be sticking around until Saturday, October 19th and can be spotted in various locations along Commercial Street, Korumburra.