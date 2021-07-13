A New Covid Exposure Site Has Been Discovered In SA

A new Covid-19 exposure site has been identified in South Australia, following news infectious removalists had travelled into the region from New South Wales.

A Shell service station in Murraylands, SA has been identified as the latest Covid exposure site after a group of removalists attended the location.

Two of the men later tested positive for Covid-19.

The three men are believed to have assisted a family with their move from Sydney to McLaren Vale, South Adelaide after first travelling to Melbourne.

According to health officials, the men stopped in at a Tailem Bend Shell service station between the hours of 5:20PM and 7PM on Friday, July 9.

Premier Steven Marshall is imploring anyone who may have visited the Shell station to quarantine immediately and get tested.

"There were 18 QR code check-ins at that same time, but we're also making it very clear that there may be some people who didn't check in," - Premier Steven Marshall

With a number of people believed to have visited the location between 5:20PM and 7PM, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Emily Kirkpatrick said health officials will refer to CCTV to find out who may have attended the site at the same time as the infectious men.

According to Dr Kirkpatrick, the location is now classified as 'high-risk' with one of the Steel service station workers now presenting with Covid symptoms.

The removalists are not believed Mohave utilised the QR check-in system upon entering the service station.

Investigation are underway to find whether the men may have visited any other locations within the community while infectious.

