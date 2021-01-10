A New Chapter Of 'Sex And The City' Is About To Grace Our Screens

The cast of Sex and the City have taken to Instagram to reveal a revival of the series has been confirmed to air on HBO Max.

The new chapter, “And Just Like That…” is set to star just three of the four main characters we've grown to love.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have been confirmed for the new adaption, with absolute icon Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall in the OG series, sadly not returning.

You can watch the teaser below!