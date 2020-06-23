A New Baby Sitters Club TV Series Is About To Drop On Netflix

Your favourite childhood series is back for a new generation - The Baby Sitters Club is coming to Netflix!

This isn't the 90s TV show or the 1995 movie. It's a brand new TV series based on the popular books about Kristy Thomas, Claudia Kishi, Mary Anne Spier, Stacey McGill and the rest of the gang.

Things have been updated to modern times, but the gals still gather around a phone in Claudia's bedroom waiting for parents to call and book their baby sitting services.

Take a look at the trailer:

The series lands on Netflix on July 3rd.

The Weirdest Thing About The Baby Sitters Club

