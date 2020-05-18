New Phone Feature Allows Contactless In-Venue Dining So You Never Have To Touch A Single Damn Thing Again

As restrictions start to ease around the country, restaurants are finally able to start to reopen their doors to patrons!

But, the in-dining experience we all loved pre-iso days will now be completely different.

This is where the Australian owned tech platform, HungryHungry is helping restaurants serve customers through a contactless dining experience, where all you gotta do is simply scan a QR code at the table and the menu appears on your phone!

The best part?

By using this funky phone feature it means no queuing to order, no weird gestures to get someone to notice you either, all you gotta do is just pick and pay right from your table.

And let's just fast forward into the future when you're back with the whole squad again.

This feature just so happens to help make splitting the bill easier plus you can rate your meal and see what others rated different meals on the menu, so you never have to have snack envy again!

So, say goodbye to grubby menus, chaotic IOU bill splitting and hello to a contactless in-dining experience.

It's every germaphobe's dream and honestly, it will probably save a whole lotta trees at the same time too.

