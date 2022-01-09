A New Anna Nicole Smith Doco Is Coming To Netflix!

Netflix will be giving us a new documentary on Playboy model and reality TV star, Anna Nicole Smith, who died suddenly in 2007.

Variety has described the documentary as, "A revelatory feature-length documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, featuring never-before-seen footage of the iconic Playboy and Guess jeans model, who blazed a trail through the '90s before her tragic death at the age of 39"

The film will be directed by Ursula Macfarlane, who was behind Untouchable, a look at the rise and fall of disgraced Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein.

"I approached Anna Nicole’s story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly?

"Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture. I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time," Ursula said.

As far as we know, the documentary is in production, so we don't yet have a date. Watch this space!

New Doco To Explore Brittany Murphy's Bizarre And Sudden Death

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!