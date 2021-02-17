A Neuroscientist Has Said Doing The Deed Could Cure A Migraine

It's time to hit the sack because doing the hanky panky could cure your migraine!

Durham University's Professor Amanda Ellison has said an orgasm works just as well as drugs for curing that pesky migraine...and why didn't we know this sooner?!

The Sun has reported that migraine sufferers also crave sex 20% more than those who experience tension headaches, and people who regularly suffer from migraines have lower levels of serotonin.

But, don't just rely on the deed itself, because Ellison has said that hugging your other half can release oxytocin (the love hormone) and can work as a headache reliever too.

So, if you find yourself with a migraine...you know what to do!

