A Microwaveable Lavender-Scented Sloth Exists & Yes, It Prevents Stress

Just when you thought you had the ultimate heat pack to soothe any ache or pain, we bring you this!

An adorable sloth plush toy that’s totally acceptable to snuggle, even as an adult.

Hold on, it gets better.

Not only is it the most adorable heat pack we've seen, but it has the added benefit of the soothing scent of lavender and it can also be used as a cold pack once placed in the freezer.

It also comes in two alternate sizes so, you can have one at home and one for on the go!

These plush toys are safe, whether heat compressed or cold-compressed. They also offer numerous benefits from everything like muscle and joint pain relief, helping with insomnia issues and inflammation in the body.

These toys also provide relief to autistic people and individuals with sensory processing disorders.

Honestly, what can't these little cuties do?

And if sloths aren't really your thing, they do come in other forms of adorable animals like a baby llama or a pink elephant.

