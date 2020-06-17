A ‘McLeod’s Daughters’ Spin-Off Movie Is Officially Happening!

There’s no question that McLeod’s Daughters was one of the most popular Australian television shows of all time.

In the 2000s, people from all over the country were glued to their television screens, tuning in to watch half-sisters Claire and Tess run a rural property with plenty of drama, forbidden romances, and a badass female cast.

And of course… we all remember THAT car crash. I still haven’t quite recovered emotionally.

With eight seasons and an average 1.52 million viewers at its peak, McLeod’s Daughters definitely made its mark on Australian television.

Now, more than 11 years since the series finale, the show's creator, Posie Graeme-Evans, has been given an opportunity to create a McLeod's Daughters spin-off movie!

Graeme-Evans has been given a $20,000 from the Screen Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government as part of an arts stimulus package.

“THE STORY CONTINUES. Yes - it really does. And I’m letting you know first. We’re developing a feature film. It’s called 'The McLeods of Drovers Run' and I started writing the story a couple of months ago,” she confirmed on Instagram.

“TODAY we heard that we’ve got backing from Screen Tasmania and the Tasmanian Government to write the very first stage of the movie. This is such a vote of confidence in McLeods.

“And I promise, as we develop the story with the very talented screen writer Emma Jensen (“Mary Shelley” and the upcoming release, “I am Woman” - the Helen Reddy story) that I’ll keep you with us every step of the way.

“We’re just at the beginning, the very beginning, but we’re on our way. No promises but I have such a good feeling about this. Hope I’m right 🙏”

The McLeods of Drovers Run is in the early stages of development, but best believe we will be reporting any and all updates until this flick hits our cinema screens!

