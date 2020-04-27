A Massive Zoom Meeting Full Of Puppies Is Happening & Yes, It's Free

Just when you thought this was going to be another week full of boring-ass Zoom meetings, we stumble across this giant group chat full of puppies.

And yes, it is free.

To celebrate International Guide Dog Day on Wednesday 29 April, from 12:00 to 12:30pm, Guide Dogs staff are partnering up with their most labradorable team members to hold the first (and cutest) Zoom puppy meeting.

There will also be some fully-fledged Guide Dogs present who will teach you and your own pup what it is like to be a professional working doggo.

SCREAMING.

The meeting will be held at lunchtime so people (and their dogs) from around the country can tune in from their makeshift WFH offices and get their daily dose of these lovable Labs.

Participants can keep up-to-date via the Facebook event and tune in on the day via the following Zoom link.

The Zoom chat will be open for everyone to join and share their collective heart emojis, ‘awww’s, woofs and ask any questions!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.