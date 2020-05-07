A Massive Virtual Wine Festival Is Happening So You Can Support Your Local Wineries!

We might be confined to our homes right now, but that doesn’t mean all the events we had planned for this year have to be cancelled.

For those of us who were keen for a winery trip, or even just a boozy night with the gang, we have an event for you!

Every year, the Winemakers of Rutherglen attract around 16,000 people to their June long-weekend festival.

This year, organisers have shifted all the fun of the festival to the online world, delivering wine masterclasses, chats, and challenges to us while we remain on the couch in our trackies.

Find out all the details below:

Find out more information about Rutherglen Windery Walkabout this June 6th, here.

