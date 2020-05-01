A Massive Rocky Road Festival Has Begun With 31 Different Flavours Delivered To Your Door!

There is a 31-day festival with 31 different types of mouth-watering rocky road you can get delivered to your door.

And yes, this means you can now stuff yourself silly from the comfort (and judgment-free) solitude of your own home for the entire month of May.

Honestly, need we say more?

The usually Victorian-only (and in-person) event is put on by Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie, Yarra Valley Chocolaterie and Mornington Peninsula Chocolaterie.

But, this year it’s added Australia-wide shipping to help make isolation a little bit sweeter and to be honest, we don't know why they didn't just make this box sooner.

Some of the flavours include ones that emulate Tim Tams, Golden Gaytimes, Snickers, tiramisu and banoffee pie, just to name a few.

While the Festival Box will set you back a hefty $99, cause you get like a massive amount of chocolate.

But, if this seems a little excessive for those non-chocoholic people (ew) then there is an at-home tasting kit ($29) with 12 rocky road samples, a rocky road truffle, a rocky road bliss ball, a brownie and a rocky road hot chocolate whisk.

Tasting sessions with chocolatiers will be hosted on Facebook Live throughout the festival.

So, while it might feel like we are um, treading on rocky road at the moment, there is clearly still an upside which comes in the form of boxes of guilt-free chocolate binge eating.

For more information, click here.

