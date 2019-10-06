A Massive Amount of Tickets To Random International's Rain Room Have Become Available

Melburnians will know that it is always handy to keep an umbrella in your bag. Getting caught in a downpour in your favourite outfit isn’t ideal.

Maybe the dream of not getting wet in the rain is part of the reason Random International’s ‘Rain Room’ has become one of the city’s go-to attractions.

The immersive installation is exactly how it sounds. It’ll rain from the ceiling, however you will never get wet! In fact, there will be a six-metre radius around you. You’ll walk out without a speck of water on you.

The sell-out pop-up was only supposed to be around for seven weeks, however due to its popularity, it’ll stick around until January 31. That might feel like a lot of time, but it’ll be January before we know it!

Where: Jackalope Pavilion, Corner of Jackson and Acland Streets, St Kilda

Price: $19-$31

To get tickets, go here.

