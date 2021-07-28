A Mask For Lachie: Stopping Spread Of Covid 19 Whilst Raising Money For Cancer Research

We are being urged to help support a local initiative, which will help protect us from the spread of COVID-19, whilst raising money for Children’s Cancer research.

A Newcastle family began ‘A Mask For Lachie’ in 2019, which involved selling their own face masks to raise funds for cancer research.

A Mask For Lachie was created after 5 year old Lachie was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Lachie’s aunty Libby said,

“Because his immune system is so low, we thought we’re going to start wearing masks, to keep him as safe as possible. So that’s where it all started, way before covid”.

Lachie plays an active role in the process too.

“He loves helping us with the masks, he greets people at the door and picks fabrics… his just a great kid and we are so lucky he is nearly at the end of it”, said Libby.

The fundraiser has had a great response from the community, and due to the huge demand of masks, the family is now aiming to raise $20 000.

You can help support this great initiative and purchase your own mask via:

Email: [email protected] Instagram: @amaskforlachie

