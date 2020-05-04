A Man Was Arrested For Trying To Isolate On An Abandoned Disney World Island

An American man was arrested after being discovered camping on an abandoned island inside the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

42-year-old Richard McGuire was spotted camping on the wild island in the middle of a lake inside Disney’s massive property. The entire Walt Disney World Resort is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN, police warned him through the island’s speaker system that he wasn’t allowed to be there. He claimed that he didn’t know he was trespassing and was just exploring a tropical paradise. McGuire was taking into custody and charged with a misdemeanour of trespassing on posted property.

The island that McGuire was on is called Discovery Island. It used to be a zoo style experience that gave visitors the chance to view exotic creatures, but it closed in 1999 and all animals were moved to the Animal Kingdom park. And while it may have once been a tropical paradise, it has basically been left to fall apart. Doesn't exactly look like a dream camping location!

