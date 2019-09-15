A Man Has Died While Trying To Avoid A Swooping Magpie In Wollongong

A 76-year-old man has sadly died after crashing his pushbike and sustaining head injuries while avoiding a swooping magpie in the Wollongong suburb of Woonona.

Riding his bike on an off-road path alongside Nicholson Park just before 8:15am on Sunday, witnesses report that the elderly man was startled by a swooping magpie when he veered off the path and collided with a fence post, falling to the ground and suffering serious injuries.

The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition. He sadly passed away later that evening.

