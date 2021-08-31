A Man Has Been Charged With The Murder Of WA Dad Tony Ditri

WA homicide detectives have now officially charged a 64-year-old man with the murder of WA father Tony Ditri.

The 64-year-old man has been accused of killing the WA father of three.

Mr Ditri was last seen at the Pemberton rubbish tip at around 3PM on Friday afternoon.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

Ditri’s family alerted police to his disappearance after he failed to show up to a dinner on Friday evening.

After reporting him missing to police, the 40-year-old’s car was later found abandoned 20km from town in bushlands off Pemberton-Northcliff Road.

Emergency service volunteers along with other community members launched a search party but were later told to put the search on hold by police.

The alleged killer is currently in police custody and is due to face Bunbury court at some point today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.