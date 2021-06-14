A Man Got Swallowed By A Whale & Made It Out Alive, So How Was Your Week?

Don't you just hate those days when you get trapped in a whale's mouth? Well, Michael Packard sure does.

The Massachusetts-based lobster diver ended up in a bit of a pickle when his second dive for the day ended up with him inside the mouth of a humpback whale!

“All of a sudden, I felt this huge shove and the next thing I knew it was completely black,” he said.

Initially, he wasn't sure if it was a shark that had him, but soon realised it was a whale after realising there were no sharp teeth and he wasn't badly wounded.

Michael thought he was a dead man for 40 seconds until the whale started throwing its head side to side. Next thing you know, he flew out and landed in the water!

He's lived to tell the tale and has the story of a lifetime! We are officially floored by this story.

