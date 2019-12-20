A Man Gave Up His Business Class Plane Seat For This 88 Year Old Woman

A business class airline passenger decided to give up his flat bed seat on a flight from New York to London in favour of an 88-year-old woman!

Passenger Jack was booked to travel in business class with his family, but when he boarded the plane he found 88-year-old Violet in economy and asked to swap with her.

Flight attendant Leah Amy shared the special moment on Facebook.

She wrote, "Of the hundreds of flights I’ve operated, I’ve had the pleasure of looking after footballers, supermodels and some Hollywood movie stars but let me tell you about my two favourite passengers EVER!

"Jack and Violet 💜 (I wish she was called Vera or Rose 🤣)

"Jack and his family purchased seats in our upper class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her.

"He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him too.

"Violet is 88-years-old, has been a nurse in both the UK and over in America. She travels to New York to see her daughter, but hasn’t been able to for a while because of a knee replacement. Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true.

"You should of seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper ☺️

"She said her daughter won’t believe her, and wanted a ‘selfie’ to prove it, but didn’t have a phone or an email address. These photos are getting sent in the post tomorrow, can you even cope 😩😍❤️😭😊"

Check out the photos here:

We love this!

