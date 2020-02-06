A Mammoth 'All You Can Eat' Burger Fest Is Happening This Weekend Only

This will no doubt be the greasiest event of the summer and if just the thought of a juicy burger has your mouth watering then you are in for a treat with Burgerlicious coming to Morphettville Racecourse this weekend!

Kicking off tomorrow, the team behind Cluck Yeah! and Nutella-Palooza is bringing the beef with a mega three-day burger fest from February 7th-9th.

They are bringing a massive line-up of amazing vendors, including interstate icons Chur Burger, plus an exciting collab between Peel St and Mornings Konbini.

You can also expect brand new and exclusive burgers from local legends such as Gang Gang, Nugg Lyf & Fam and Burgertec.

For those with allergies/dietary requirements, there will be a selection of Vegan and Gluten-Free options available.

As well as the mouth-watering burgers on offer, there are also beers from Brewboys, spirits and cocktails from Seppeltsfield Distillery and plenty of wines to go round from Chain of Ponds.

Burgers aren’t the only reason to come check out the event though, with DJs playing on the Friday and Saturday nights, motorcycles from Dirtbags Australia on display, kids games on Sunday and a range of activities and pop-ups to check out over the three days.

Best of all the event is FREE to attend, but you will need to get a ticket here for the race day on Saturday.

So, make to mark it in your calendars people, we can guarantee you won't want to miss this fest!

