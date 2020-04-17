Stop Right Now, A Mammoth Live Stream Disney Sing-Along Is Happening Today

Prepare yourselves and your singing voice, people! ABC is bringing you the ultimate Disney singalong at 10AM AEST today!

This is a one-off US TV special which will be hosted by none other than Ryan Seacrest.

But, that's not the best part.

It’s going to be filled with so many amazing stars who are performing our favourite Disney classics!

The lineup of celebrities is pretty incredible, to say the least, check it out below:

The television event will feature a vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth, a special introduction by Elle Fanning, and performances throughout the evening will include the following:

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s ALADDIN

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

And an epic performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

Honestly, WOW.

You can live stream the event on ABC's website during the same timeframe (10 AM AEST) otherwise, the whole thing will be up on both Twitter and YouTube afterwards!

So yes, it's safe to say we will be rewatching this over and over again, and if this still isn’t enough to entertain the family, Disney+ of course has is also available to stream!

