A Major SATC Character Is Rumoured To Die In The Revival & We Think We Know Who

So, we've just caught wind of some super juicy Sex and the City goss that I think all fans of the show should know before diving into the revival.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the main SATC characters is killed off and we think we know who it might be.

I know what you're thinking, it's gotta be Samantha right? How else will they explain her absence from the fabulous and fiercely loyal foursome?

Well, a production insider reportedly shared with Daily Mail that the "door is open" to bring Samantha back for the second season, so apparently it's not her.

BUT our game of Sex and the City Cluedo may have paid off because we have narrowed it down to one BIG character...

Hint, hint.

Yep, we reckon Mr Big is going to kick the bucket and we don't know how we feel about that just yet.

Now people do obviously have their doubts after seeing Chris Noth (a.k.a Mr Big) roaming the streets of NY alongside SJP, but we've also heard that the character who does die, does so in the very first episode, which could be why Noth was out filming.

A production source told the Daily Mail that the people who do know what happens have been calling it the "big death", which has to be a decent clue as to who the fallen Sex and the City alumni might be.

We also know that during planning for the SATC 3 movie (which never went ahead), that Big was supposed to be killed off.

So yeah, the tea is HOT and we simply cannot wait to find out how this all unravels! And Just Like That is still filming but is set to be released within the next 12 months, so keep your eyes peeled for updates!

