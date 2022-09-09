A Look Back On Queen Elizabeth's Visits To Australia Over The Years

Queen Elizabeth II had a long relationship with Australia and its people, having visited 16 times during her reign.

We take a look back on the Queen's visits from being the first monarch to step foot in Australia in 1954 to her final trip in 2011.

1954

Queen Elizabeth II's first visit to Australia was in 1954 with her husband, Prince Philip. She is the first British monarch to ever step foot on Australian soil. Here, they're pictured in Tasmania.

1963

Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip returned in 1963 for their second Australian tour. Here, the Queen is pictured with former Australian Prime Minister, Robert Menzies.

1970

Queen Elizabeth II is shown some Koalas in Brisbane during her 1970 tour of Australia. She is there in connection with the bicentenary of Captain Cook's 1770 expedition to Australia.

1973

The Queen opened the Sydney Opera House.

1974

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh are joined by The Princess Anne, Mrs Mark Phillips and Captain Mark Phillips. Here, the Queen giggles at Aussie men wearing tutus performing a dance.

1977

The Queen at Lindsay Park Racing Stable in Adelaide.

1980

The Queen and Prince Philip at a Royal Charity Concert at Sydney Opera House.

1981

The Queen greets Australians in Melbourne.

1982

Queen Elizabeth II visits Brisbane.

1986

The Queen attends a show by children during a floral procession and floral dance at Adelaide Showgrounds.

1988

The Queen opens World Expo '88 in Brisbane and tours the exhibition.

1992

The Queen receives flowers outside Town Hall in Sydney.

2000

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh receive a welcome from the residents of the outback town of Bourke, NSW.

2002

The Queen attends a People's Reception in Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane.

2006

The Queen visits the Melbourne Aquatic Centre and meets Australian swim team members Ian Thorpe and Kylie Palmer.

2011

Queen Elizabeth II walks alongside Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Commonwealth Secretary- General, His Excellency Kamalesh Sharma and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago The Honourable Kamla Persad Bissessar for the CHOGM 2011 Opening Ceremony in Perth.

