A LEGO Store Will Open It's Doors In Robina This Week

LEGO lovers get ready, because Robina Town Centre is set to open up a 188sqm certified store this week!

Doors will open this Saturday and it's sure to excite the little ones and us big kids as well.

Inside the store will be several building stations as well as new releases each month. It's all happening!

Robina Town Centre's general manager Kathleen Hart said it's an exciting time for the whole centre and their shoppers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Alceon Group to welcome LEGO® to Robina Town Centre, further cementing the Centre’s position as the Gold Coast’s leading destination for dynamic retail experiences and demonstrating our ability to meet the ever-evolving demands of our community,” she said.

So if you're strapped for ideas during the school holidays, Robina has you sorted. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE wear enclosed shoes! We all know the pain of stepping on those sharp little bricks.

The LEGO store is just one of 19 stores set to open in the centre, so keep an eye out for exciting new retailers.

For more information on the centre, visit Robina's Facebook page or head to their website.

