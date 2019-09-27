A LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar Exists This Christmas

Christmas has well and truly come early this year because we have just been gifted the mother of all advent calendars!

This year, we can literally get a Harry Potter advent calendar with LEGO!

Which is great for the kids who can’t have too much chocolate and well, also the adults!

For just $45 at Kmart, you can celebrate Christmas in the Wizarding World with a magical surprise LEGO Harry Potter toy every day for 24 days!

Behind each door is a different LEGO Harry Potter holiday gift to open, build and play with.

Each day delivers a favourite character, familiar object or awesome accessory from the Harry Potter series, so you can create Hogwarts holiday adventures of your own!

The advent calendar contains 7 minifigures, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Flitwick and the Hogwarts Architect, plus a Hedwig figure.

Models include a micro Hogwarts Express train, buildable fireplace with Christmas decoration, Great Hall table with accessories and a statue pedestal decorated with the 4 house crests.

The 24 gifts combine to inspire kids to recreate festive scenes from the Harry Potter movies and invent magical stories of their own.

The description states that it’s suitable for 5 to 8 years... excuse us? More like 80 years. Rude.

We need it now, tbh.

Hurry up December!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!