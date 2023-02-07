A-Leagues Announces Pride Celebration

Football’s ongoing commitment to make the sport accessible and inclusive for everyone has been strengthened with the announcement of Pride Celebration.

The weekend event across February 24-26 in Australia, and on March 4 in New Zealand will encourage fans to get involved in the celebration that will see both men and women’s teams participating in the Pride Celebration, building on the success of the Pride Cup in 2022.

As part of the Pride Celebration, $1 from every ticket sold will also be donated to Pride Cup’s community fund to support community clubs and their own pride events.

Price Celebration is the next commitment made in the A-Leagues LGBTI+ inclusion work timeline, following an 18-month effort where the APL has developed and delivered a series of initiatives, including a comprehensive training program for players, staff and executives, a trial of a new stadium safety and inclusion programme with the Melbourne Olympic Parks Trust MOPT which is now being rolled out nationally, and the introduction of GoBubble technology to help silence online hate for clubs, players and fans.

A-Leagues CEO Danny Townsend said the Pride Celebration is another example of the league’s efforts to show that football is the most welcoming and inclusive sport.

“We began this journey with Pride Cup in 2021 and since then we have worked together to implement change for the better,” he said.

“Whilst we’re not at our end goal yet, we’re proud of the strides we’ve made to make our sport more welcoming and inclusive for our fans, players and staff and wider communities.

“This is certainly a long-term project, but we’re committed to ensuring every person involved with our game feels safe and included.”

