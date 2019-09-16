A Keanu Reeves Movie Marathon Is Happening In Sydney

Forget all your upcoming Friday night plans, nothing is as bodacious and excellent as what Randwick Ritz is about to bestow on us.

From November 1st - December 13th, Randwick Ritz cinema will be playing a classic Keanu Reeves flick every Friday night in honour of the legendary actor in their KEANU REEVES-A-THON!

“Before Keanu Reeves reprises two of his iconic roles in both The Matrix 4 and Bill & Ted Face The Music, come with us on a journey back through the career of the nicest guy in Hollywood” the event description reads.

“From high-speed action to sci-fi martial arts, from time travel romance to riding a horse through traffic while fending off bad guys – Keanu can do it all. And he looks damn good while he does it.

“His name literally means ‘cool breeze over the mountains.’ enjoy.”

Oh, we will!

So which movies are in the lineup?

Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

My Own Private Idaho (1991)

Point Break (1991)

Speed (1994)

The Matrix (1999) - 4K

The Lake House (2006)

John Wick (2014) - 4K

All movies will screen at 9pm on Fridays, with tickets costing you $15.

Find out more here!

