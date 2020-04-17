A 'Kath & Kim' Colouring Book Exists & Yes, It Will Solve All Your Iso Issues

Article heading image for A 'Kath & Kim' Colouring Book Exists & Yes, It Will Solve All Your Iso Issues

Plenty of creative things have come out of all this social isolating, and honestly, we fear we may never actually need to leave the house ever again. 

But, until then, we have found something noice, different and unusual to keep ya'll entertained at home.

A wonderful Melbourne-based artist, Chloe Pisani has created a Kath & Kim colouring and activity book

And yes, you can download it for a small price.

Now look at moi, look at moi please, LOOK AT MOIIII. Youse can get your copy here.

Eve Swain

Article by:

Eve Swain

