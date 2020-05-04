A Japanese Aquarium Invites You To FaceTime With Eels

If there's one group of creatures we should be worried about right now, apparently it is eels.

Sumida Aquarium in Tokyo posted a plea on their website for people to participate in a Face Show Festival to help their Chin-anago eels remember what it's like to be stared at by humans.

The aquarium has been closed since March 1st, and the eels have started to lose their confidence around human visitors.

They have been diving into the sand in their tank and hiding whenever anyone approaches. This is not good because it means that the aquarium staff don't know whether any of them are healthy, sick, or suffering from any injuries.

To combat this problem, they've put the call out for people to FaceTime the aquarium between May 3rd to May 5th to have a little chat with the eels and get them used to seeing friendly faces in front of their tank.

They're so cute! We love this idea.

