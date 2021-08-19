A Humanitarian Disaster: Afghans Dodge Taliban Gunfire As They Desperately Try To Reach Kabul Airport

Defence Minister Peter Dutton says it’s proving to be tough to meet the target of evacuating 600 Aussies and Afghan workers out of Kabul airport.

It comes amid shocking revelations the Taliban have shot and beaten Afghans as they try desperately to reach the Kabul airport. Just 26 people were able to make it onboard for Australia’s first rescue flight yesterday morning.

Dutton told Channel Seven the Australian Defence Force is desperately trying to get people on to their planes.

"I think it's going to be tough. We're not going to take their (the Taliban's) word at the moment, we want to see their words proven through their actions and there are reports of some people being hurt and that is very disturbing and that runs counter to what the spokesperson for the Taliban has said in the last twenty-four hours," he said.

The Australian also reported that rescue officials were trying to process refugee visa holders on the ground whilst dodging sporadic gunfire, last night.

