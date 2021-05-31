A Horror Weekend on South Australia's Roads with Three Fatalities

Three people are dead including a pedestrian, a cyclist, and a motorcyclist after a horror weekend on SA roads.

A 17-year-old boy died on Sunday night, after his motorbike collided with a car in the Murraylands at the intersection of Burdett Road and Survey Road in Pompoota.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car, a 17-year-old Murray Bridge boy, was taken to hospital uninjured for observation.

In an earlier incident, a 20-year-old pedestrian was found lying on the side of a Port Augusta road. Police believe the man was struck by a car and killed in a hit-run crash.

It’s the second fatal crash on the Augusta Highway in as many days, after a cyclist was killed on the Augusta Highway at Redhill on Saturday afternoon.

The third fatality was a 69-year-old Norton Summit cyclist who was killed on Saturday, 90km south along the Augusta Highway, at Redhill.

The cyclist collided with a Ford Van towing a trailer about 3pm.

In the meantime, a pedestrian was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital on Monday morning after he was hit by a truck at Toorak Gardens on Portrush Rd and Stannington Ave, just before 7.30am.



Anyone with information on any of the crashes is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

