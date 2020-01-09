A Heap Of Bachelor Stars Are Hosting A Dating Fundraiser For The Bushfires!

Every day we hear about the different ways our community is coming together to raise money for those affected by the ongoing bushfires.

The latest fundraising event comes from the Bachelor’s Jackson Garlick (from Angie’s season) who has organised for a number of former reality TV stars to come together in Sydney to raise money for bushfire relief.

Take a listen:

Brittney Hockey, Elly Miles and Jamie Doran are amongst the names of Bachie alumni auctioning off dates, with all proceeds going towards WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation, The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, and the Australian Red Cross.

When: Saturday, January 11th, 12:00pm - 3:00pm

Where: Robin Hood Hotel, 203 Bronte Road, Waverley NSW

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.