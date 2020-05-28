A Guy Witnessed A Group Zoom Date For The Bachelor In His Neighbour's Backyard

They were all in onesies...

Speaking to the Hit Network this morning, a friend of Hit105's Matty Acton called through with some hot gossip about the next season of The Bachelor Australia

With a lot of people wondering just how they're going to get around group and single dates as well as filming them during iso... we may have just found out. 

The insider revealed that from his house he witnessed what looked like a very chaotic group date over zoom, with all the girls in onesies...as well as a fight with producers at the end of it!

LISTEN FOR MORE: 

