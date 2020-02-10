A Great White Shark Has Reportedly Been Spotted Swimming In The Flood Water Of The Northern Beaches

The rain has seen areas of Sydney completely flooded with some suburbs even being forced to evacuate.

But now, we have new kind of a wild report of a shark that has supposedly been spotted by locals swimming around the flooded streets of Sydney's northern beaches.

This morning, a Narrabeen resident took to Instagram to post a video of what looks like a single dorsal fin in the flooded water of Narrabeen lagoon. The video was captioned, “Great white spotted in Narrabeen Lagoon”.

The 'shark' can be seen close to waterfront homes and where, just yesterday, locals were also swimming.