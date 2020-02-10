A Great White Shark Has Reportedly Been Spotted Swimming In The Flood Water Of The Northern Beaches

- Sydney NewsA Great White Shark Has Reportedly Been Spotted Swimming In The Flood Water Of The Northern Beaches
This is Australia !
The rain has seen areas of Sydney completely flooded with some suburbs even being forced to evacuate.
But now, we have new kind of a wild report of a shark that has supposedly been spotted by locals swimming around the flooded streets of Sydney's northern beaches.
This morning, a Narrabeen resident took to Instagram to post a video of what looks like a single dorsal fin in the flooded water of Narrabeen lagoon. The video was captioned, “Great white spotted in Narrabeen Lagoon”.
The 'shark' can be seen close to waterfront homes and where, just yesterday, locals were also swimming.
The website Dorsal Watch, which lists shark sightings around the world, featured a report at 7.23pm from North Narrabeen of a “fin spotted from shore”.
“Lagoon was opened up to the ocean due to storm and flood warnings,” the report read.
Earlier in the day, locals were photographed running and jumping into the lagoon as heavy rain continued to pour down.
A shark was last spotted in Narrabeen Lagoon in January 2007. On that occasion, two men said they saw great white swimming out of the lagoon after earlier reports from a fisherman who said it pulled a duck underwater.
