A Golden Retriever Saved Six Baby Bunnies After They Lost Their Mum & Yes We're Crying

Just when we thought we couldn't love dogs enough, our hearts have melted over the most adorable story EVER!

You see, a Golden Retriever named Otis rescued six newborn rabbits after they lost their mum. The good boi helped return them to their nest too! OUR HEARTS!

He carefully held the babies in his mouth, sheltered them with his floofy paws and licked them until they calmed down.

Watch the adorable video here:

Otis' owner, Jenna Laigle, spoke about the heroic act saying, "He's such an old soul and super emotional so he did his job in finding and comforting them until they were brought back to their nest."

We love you, Otis. You get treats forever!

