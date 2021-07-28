A Gold Rush For Australia On Day Five In Tokyo

Australia are in the midst of a dominant day across the board in Tokyo, with three gold medals to start day five - providing joy to all avid followers.

The day began with the Women's rowing team narrowly defeating the Dutch team to claim gold in record time! Minutes later, the Men's foursome achieved the same feat on the water.

Within the same hour, Aussie swim prodigy Ariarne Titmus cruised home in the final 25m of her 200m freestyle final to claim her second gold medal of the Games.

Titmus had previously entered folklore after her stunning come-from-behind win over American champion Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle.

In Wednesday's 200m final, Titmus broke the Olympic record with her time of 1 minute, 53.50 seconds. Her American rival finished fifth.

The 20-year-old joins Shane Gould and Ian Thorpe as the only Australians to win the 200m and 400m double in the same Olympic meet.

Titmus remains a chance to medal in the 800m and the 4x200m relay, explaining post-race that she won't get the chance to celebrate her individual achievements until then.

"I don't think it will settle in until I get home and have a rest," Titmus said.

"When you're in this situation you kind of have to compartmentalise everything, and I think once I stop racing I can release everything."

The golden day thus far pushes Australia's current tally to six gold, one silver and seven bronze medals!

