A Futurist Explains What Emerging Jobs Will Be Necessary Post-Virus

With COVID-19 forcing the closure of multiple businesses, many Australians are now out of a job and a shroud of uncertainty has been cast over the world of employment.

To find out what's next for us, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess invited Futurist (yes, Futurist) Anders Sörman-Nilsson on the show, who tells us what to expect post virus.

For those of you who hoped everything would go back to the way it was before, unfortunately, it looks like our current qualifications might not be enough to get us a job post COVID-19.

Anders explains why we may be looking at our second renaissance, why we may need to look at getting a second degree under our belts and why Artificial Intelligence may not be as bad as we might have thought.

