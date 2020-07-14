A 'Friendsgiving Handbook' Has Just Been Released Full Of Monica's Hosting & Roasting Tips

It's been 16 LONG years since the world's best TV series wrapped up and honestly, I'm still not over it.

After 10 hilarious seasons, we said goodbye to Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and wise-cracking Chandler; but this hasn't stopped us from rewatching the series over and over again, because let's face it - Friends is timeless.

Not only do the re-runs continue, but so does the Friends merch! From giant neon coffee cups as seen in Central Perk, to turkey hats inspired by THAT thanksgiving episode...

Amazon have gone ahead and released their own Friends inspired merch, releasing a 'Friendsgiving Handbook' and a Central Perk light-up sign & guide.

If you're hoping to put on the ultimate Monica-standard dinner party, you are 100% going to need this handbook, which outlines recipes, party tips and group activities.

Part one is appropriately named 'The One With the Thanksgiving Recipes' which will feature many of the delicious dinners from chef Monica (which is sure to include Chandlers cranberries and yams) and hopefully excludes Rachel's meat trifle.

Part two is 'All the Other Food' which includes that chocolate chip cookie recipe, handed down by Phoebe's gran (a.k.a the Nestle Toulouse recipe).

Part three is full of entertaining tips, like how to give the perfect toast, while part four will feature a bunch of group activities like pin the tail on the naked guy (actual naked guy probably not included).

Now obviously, we're Australian and don't normally make a habit of celebrating thanksgiving, but apparently, this book can be used for pretty much any occasion you see fit, all year round.

Then there's the Central Perk light up sign, which comes complete with a book full of the cafe's most memorable moments.

So, if like me and most of the world, you're a HUGE Friends fan, follow the link through to Amazon to order yourself a 'Friendsgiving Handbook'.

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.