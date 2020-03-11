A Friend At Josh's Home Visit Reveals There Was Only ONE Cameraman Filming & That Their Reactions Weren't Real

Guess what? There are more MAFS BOMBSHELLS! This morning, the Hit Network's Keeshia & Tim were joined by Holly, who was present at Josh's home visit and who also happens to be an old childhood fried of Keeshia's.

She revealed that at home visits, only ONE cameraman was there, so that means there was only one reaction being filmed at a time.

So there wasn't possibly another camera around to get the other reactions. Could this mean scenes were cut & glued together?

We had NO IDEA there was only one cameraman! This is sure to change the way we look at MAFS home visits!

Missed the chat? Here's what Holly had to say about THAT hometown visit & the one camera saga:

