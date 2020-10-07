A Fresh Squeeze of Limelight

During the pandemic it feels like time has been varying between standing still and flying by. Compared to this time last year, a trip to Limelight Cinemas will make you feel like you’ve teleported through time. It is reseated, refurbished and reimagined in pretty much every single way.

We spent an afternoon watching Tenet in the brand new Gold cinema. That’s right, Gold. Limelight now has a super classy offering with very luxurious seating and in cinema dining. You can even pick exactly what time your food comes to your seat.

The food is next level, you have all the typical cinema favourites, but with Ruby’s on site, in cinema food options are prepared in the venue and taste fantastic. The Popcorn Lab is a super cool addition to the cinema experience. You can mix and match all sorts of toppings and snacks to add to your popcorn. The only limit is your creativity.

The offerings for all of the movies are in a variety of cinemas experience options. Reclining seats, bigger screens and that super luxurious offering of Gold. But it really all starts in the lobby, the atmosphere just makes you feel like you should when you go to the movies! It feels exciting, big and like you’re having a proper night out. Give it a look for yourself and prepare to be blown away at the all new Limelight Cinemas!